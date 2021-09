DAKOTA COUNTY PLANS JAIL EXPANSION

DAKOTA COUNTY IS GETTING READY TO BEGIN AN EXPANSION OF THEIR COUNTY JAIL.

SHERIFF CHRIS KLEINBERG SAYS THE ADDITION TO THE EXISTING JAIL WILL COST AROUND 11-MILLION DOLLARS AND HOUSE APPROXIMATELY 115 FEDERAL INMATES.

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS IN EFFECT SUBSIDIZING THE LOAN TO BUILD THE EXPANSION BY AGREEING TO A CONTRACT TO HOUSE FEDERAL PRISONERS THERE.

THAT CONTRACT UPS THE PER DIEM FOR EACH INMATE FROM $60 A DAY TO $80 AND THEN MORE:

DKJAIL OC………TO BUILD IT. :24

ONCE THE 30 MONTHS IS OVER AND THE LOAN IS PAID BACK, THE PER DAY COMPENSATION RATE FOR THE FEDERAL INMATES IS REDUCED TO $80 DOLLARS.

KLEINBERG HAS WORKED TO GET THE EXPANSION FOR THE LAST THREE YEARS:

DKJAIL1 OC…….LET’S DO IT. :23

THE EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT ON THE CURRENT PARKING AREA OF THE JAIL, SO MORE PARKING SPACES WILL NEED TO BE CREATED.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS WILL HIRE A CONSTRUCTION MANAGER TO OVERSEE THE EXPANSION IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.