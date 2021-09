WOODBURY COUNTY MAY HAVE OTHER REDISTRICTING ISSUES

STATE LAWMAKERS WILL BEGIN THEIR PROCESS OF REDRAWING IOWA’S LEGISLATIVE BOUNDARIES A WEEK FROM TUESDAY.

LAST WEEK KSCJ NEWS TOLD YOU ABOUT HOW MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY IS A POINT OF DISPUTE IN THE PROPOSED REDISTRICTING WHICH IS BASED ON THE LATEST U.S. CENSUS FIGURES, BECAUSE THEIR LARGEST DORM IS IN ONE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT WHILE THE REST OF THE CAMPUS ACROSS PETERS AVENUE IS IN A DIFFERENT DISTRICT.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THERE IS A SECOND LOCAL AREA WHICH WILL ALSO BE TALKED ABOUT:

GILL7 OC….THE LAW IS THE LAW. :23

GILL SAYS THE CURRENT PRELIMINARY PLAN RESOLVES THE TOWNSHIP DISPUTE, BUT NOT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY’S:

GILL8 OC………. .MERCY OF THAT PLAN. :16

MOVING THE PETERS AVENUE LINE ONE BLOCK WOULD PUT THE WHOLE CAMPUS IN ONE DISTRICT.

GILL SAYS THERE MAY BE A THIRD LOCAL AREA OF DISPUTE AHEAD ALSO:

GILL9 OC……..MOVE FORWARD. :10

IOWA LAWMAKERS WILL BEGIN THEIR SPECIAL SESSION TO APPROVE REDISTRICTING ON OCTOBER 5TH IN DES MOINES.