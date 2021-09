WATER BILL HELP AVAILABLE TO IOWANS BEHIND IN PAYMENTS

IOWA HAS HAD A PROGRAM TO HELP LOW-INCOME RESIDENTS PAY THEIR HEATING BILLS FOR 40 YEARS AND IS NOW ADDING ONE TO HELP WITH WATER BILLS.

CHRISTINE TAYLOR OVERSEES BOTH PROGRAMS — AND SAYS THEY’VE RECEIVED 10 MILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL FUNDS FOR THE WATER SIDE, SO IF THEY HAVE A DISCONNECT NOTICE, THERE’S HELP TO PAY THEIR BILL TO ENSURE THEY ARE NOT DISCONNECTED.

TAYLOR SAYS THEY CAN ALSO HELP THOSE BEHIND ON THE WATER BILLS CATCH UP.

SHE SAYS YOU CAN SIGN UP FOR THE LOW-INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM AT YOUR AREA COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY.

TAYLOR SAYS THOUSANDS OF IOWANS COULD BE IMPACTED.

TAYLOR SAYS THE PROGRAM WILL PAY THE WATER COMPANIES AND THEY DO NOT SEND THE MONEY DIRECTLY TO THE USERS.