SOUTH DAKOTA UNIVERSITY ENROLLMENT FLAT THIS YEAR

THE ENROLLMENT AT SOUTH DAKOTA’S UNIVERSITIES SHOWS A FLAT YEAR FOR STUDENT NUMBERS, WITH A FEW SCHOOLS SHOWING SLIM INCREASES.

THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA HAD AN INCREASE OF FIVE STUDENTS, FOR A TOTAL OF NINE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED SIXTY-FOUR.

USD PRESIDENT SHEILA GESTRING SAYS SOME STUDY AREAS SAW GROWTH:

GESTRING SAYS THE UNIVERSITY AL;SO SAW AN INCREASE IN INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS.

GESTRING REFERENCED THE ENROLLMENT NUMBERS DURING HER “STATE OF THE U” SPEECH LAST WEEK:

TOTAL ENROLLMENT AT THE SIX UNIVERSITIES WAS DOWN POINT THREE FIVE PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR, WITH A HEAD COUNT OF THIRTY-THREE THOUSAND, FOUR HUNDRED FORTY FIVE STUDENTS.

Jerry Oster WNAX