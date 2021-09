KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE TO RETURN TO RIVERSIDE PARK

THE KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE IS RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY’S RIVERSIDE PARK THIS WEEKEND TO BRING ALL THE EXCITEMENT OF MEDIEVAL CHIVALRY TO LOCAL LORDS AND LADIES.

FRIAR PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE FESTIVAL HAS SURVIVED THE PLAGUE OF THE PAST YEAR:

PHYL4 OC……… VERY SERIOUSLY. :14

HE SAYS MANY FAVORITES ARE RETURNING TO THE KINGDOM:

PHYL5 OC………..GOT EM ALL. :24

THERE WILL BE AT LEAST 10 FOOD VENDORS AND AROUND 40 OTHER ARTISANS SELLING THEIR WARES AT THE RIVER-CADE EVENT.

CLAEYS SAYS DISCOUNTED TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW:

PHYL6 OC……… THERE TOO. :14

THE SMOKER IS A BAWDY ADULTS ONLY EVENT ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY IN THE KINGDOM AT RIVERSIDE PARK.