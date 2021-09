IOWA ENDS FISCAL YEAR WITH BILLION DOLLAR GENERAL FUND SURPLUS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE STATE OF IOWA WILL END FISCAL YEAR 2021 WITH A BALANCE OF OVER ONE-POINT-TWO BILLION DOLLARS IN ITS GENERAL FUND.

REYNOLDS SAYS “IOWA IS IN A VERY STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION DUE TO OUR FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY”.

SHE SAYS THE SURPLUS PROVES WE ACCOMPLISHED EXACTLY WHAT WE SET OUT TO DO, OVERCOME THE FINANCIAL CHALLENGES CAUSED BY THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC AND INVEST IN EDUCATION, WORKFORCE, HEALTHCARE, AGRICULTURE AND TECHNOLOGY.

THE FISCAL YEAR CLOSED ON JUNE 30TH, BUT THE ACCRUAL PERIOD OFFICIALLY ENDS ON SEPTEMBER 30TH.

LAST YEAR’S BUDGET SURPLUS WAS $305 MILLION DOLLARS.