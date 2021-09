CRIMINAL CHARGES TO BE DROPPED AGAINST ERIC WORD

THERE’S A NEW TWIST IN THE INVESTIGATION OF A SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY LAST FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE DETECTIVES HAVE ASKED THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY TO DROP CHARGES INCLUDING ATTEMPTED MURDER AGAINST ERIC-JAHIM WORD IN CONNECTION TO THE SHOOTING IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET THAT LEFT ONE MAN HOSPITALIZED.

INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT A WITNESS INTENTIONALLY MISIDENTIFIED WORD AS THE PERSON WHO FIRED THE SHOTS.

WORD WAS INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT AND FLED BEFORE OFFICERS ARRIVED.

THE CORRECT SUSPECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AND DETECTIVES ARE WORKING WITH THE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE TO FILE APPROPRIATE CHARGES AGAINST THAT PERSON.

ALSO ARRESTED IN THE INCIDENT WERE 39-YEAR-OLD JOY-ESTHER SCOTT AND 23-YEAR-OLD MIRACLE WALLS, BOTH OF SIOUX CITY, WHO WERE EACH CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE BURGLARY.