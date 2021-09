BADGEROW BLDG RENOVATIONS TO BEGIN NEXT MONTH

REMODELING OF SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN BADGEROW BUILDING WILL GET UNDERWAY NEXT MONTH.

CITY ECONOMIC DIRECTOR MARTY DOUGHERTY GAVE THE CITY COUNCIL AN UPDATE ON THE BUILDING LOCATED AT 4TH AND JACKSON AT MONDAY AFTERNOON’S COUNCIL MEETING:

DOUGHERTY SAYS THE PROJECT ALSO RECEIVED A FINANCIAL BOOST:

THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED AN AMENDMENT TO THE PARKING AGREEMENT WITH THE DEVELOPER THAT DEFERS PART OF THE MONTHLY PAYMENTS OWED TO THE CITY TO BE PAID IN A LUMP SUM AT THE END OF THE YEAR.

THAT CHANGE WAS MADE BECAUSE OF A PANDEMIC-RELATED INDUSTRY-WIDE INCREASE IN THE COST OF MANY BUILDING MATERIALS TO BE USED IN THE PROJECT.