TIBBETTS MEMORIAL RUN RAISES FUNDS FOR MISSING BOY

THE 4TH ANNUAL MOLLIE TIBBETTS MEMORIAL RUN TOOK PLACE SUNDAY IN BROOKLYN, IOWA, AND CALLED ATTENTION TO ANOTHER MISSING CHILD IN POWESHIEK COUNTY.

LAURA CALDERWOOD, TIBBETTS’ MOTHER, ANNOUNCED SHE WILL DONATE HALF OF THE PROCEEDS FROM HER DAUGHTER’S MEMORIAL RUN TOWARDS THE REWARD FUND FOR MISSING MONTEZUMA 11-YEAR-OLD XAVIOR HARRELSON.

HARRELSON DISAPPEARED MAY 27TH.

THE OTHER HALF OF THE FREE-WILL DONATIONS ARE BEING SENT TO THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN MOLLIE’S HONOR.

TIBBETTS WAS ABDUCTED AND MURDERED WHILE SHE WAS OUT RUNNING IN 2018 BY CRISTHIAN BAHENA RIVERA.

BAHENA RIVERA IS NOW SERVING LIFE IN PRISON.