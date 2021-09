NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS APPROVE 1ST READING OF REDISTRICTING PLAN

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS HAVE GIVEN FIRST-ROUND APPROVAL TO MODIFYING THE STATE’S CONGRESSIONAL AND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS TO REFLECT POPULATION CHANGES.

UNDER AN AMENDED PROPOSAL BY ELKHORN SENATOR LOU ANN LINEHAN, THURSTON, BURT, WASHINGTON, OTOE AND PART OF POLK COUNTIES WOULD MOVE FROM THE 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT TO THE 3RD.

THE PROPOSAL ALSO WOULD MOVE SAUNDERS COUNTY INTO THE 2ND DISTRICT AND SPLIT SARPY COUNTY BETWEEN THE 1ST AND 2ND DISTRICTS ALONG A BOUNDARY SIMILAR TO THE CURRENT ONE.

A KEY PART OF THE PLAN WOULD KEEP DOUGLAS COUNTY INTACT WITHIN THE 2ND DISTRICT.

SENATORS VOTED 36-10 TO ADVANCE THE AMENDED BILL LB-1 TO THE SECOND ROUND OF DEBATE.