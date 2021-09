SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN DOWNTOWN SHOOTING

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER FOLLOWING A SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

19-YEAR-OLD ERIC WORD IS ALSO CHARGED WITH GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, WILLFUL INJURY AND TRAFFICKING STOLEN FIREARMS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS AN ADULT MALE VICTIM WAS SHOT IN THE CHEST AROUND 3;10 P.M. IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET.

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE FOR TREATMENT SUFFERING FROM A LIFE-THREATENING GUNSHOT WOUND.

MCCLURE SAYS SHOOTING AROSE OUT OF AN ON-GOING DISPUTE BETWEEN SEVERAL PEOPLE WHO DROVE DOWNTOWN AND WERE ABOUT TO GET INTO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WHEN THE SHOTS WERE FIRED.

ONE OF THE VEHICLES AT THE SCENE WAS DAMAGED:

WORD WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL SHORTLY AFTER 10;30 FRIDAY NIGHT.