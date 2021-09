KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET IS COMBINING TWO CLASSIC EVENTS THIS WEEKEND THAT ARE FREE TO THE PUBLIC.

THEY WILL HOST A DRIVE-IN MOVIE ON SATURDAY AT THEIR DEALERSHIP FOLLOWED BY A CAR SHOW ON SUNDAY.

PARKING FOR THE MOVIE STARTS AT 6:30 SATURDAY EVENING AT 100 JACKSON STREET WITH THE SCREENING TO BEGIN AT AT DUSK.

BRING YOUR OWN CHAIRS AND BLANKETS IF YOU PLAN TO SIT OUTSIDE.

CONCESSIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH ONLY.

SUNDAY’S CAR SHOW RUNS FROM 1 UNTIL 3 P.M. WITH MUSIC FROM DANE LOUIS.