HOMECOMING PARADE ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF 12-YEAR-OLD STUDENT

TRAGEDY IN SLOAN, IOWA FRIDAY WHERE A 12-YEAR-OLD STUDENT WHO FELL FROM A FLOAT DURING THE WESTWOOD HOMECOMING PARADE HAS DIED FROM INJURIES.

SCHOOL DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT JAY LUTT IDENTIFIED THE STUDENT AS 12-YEAR-OLD KAGE MCDONALD, A JUNIOR HIGH STUDENT WHO WAS RIDING ON THE BACK OF A FLOAT.

LUTT SENT A LETTER TO SCHOOL DISTRICT PARENTS, IDENTIFYING THE VICTIM.

THE WESTWOOD MINISTERIAL ASSOCIATION HELD A GATHERING OF FAMILIES FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE FOOTBALL FIELD.

THE HOMECOMING GAME AGAINST HINTON WAS POSTPONED UNTIL SATURDAY WITH KICKOFF SCHEDULED FOR 5 P.M.