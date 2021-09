KALIN’S CELEBRATES 100 YEARS WITH $100,000 UNITED WAY GIFT

KALINS INDOOR COMFORT IS CELEBRATING A CENTURY OF SERVING SIOUXLAND WITH HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING SERVICES AND PRODUCTS.

COMPANY PRESIDENT BRUCE KALIN ANNOUNCED A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO THE COMMUNITY FOR THEIR SUPPORT AT A LUNCHEON FRIDAY.

KALIN ANNOUNCED THAT THE COMPANY IS DONATING A THOUSAND DOLLARS TO THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND FOR EVERY YEAR THEY HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS….A $100,000 CONTRIBUTION:

KALINS OC…LET’S DO THAT. :15

KALIN SAYS HE LEARNED FROM HIS FATHER THAT IT IS IMPORTANT TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY.

KALIN’S WILL HOST AN OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY FROM 11 A.M. UNTIL 3 P.M. AT THEIR BUSINESS LOCATED AT 1715 4TH STREET.

Photos by George Lindblade