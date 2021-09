GRASSLEY TO RUN FOR 8TH TERM IN U.S. SENATE

TO NOBODY’S SURPRISE, U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION TO AN EIGHTH TERM IN THE SENATE.

GRASSLEY MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT 4 A.M. TODAY (FRIDAY).

HIS CAMPAIGN ACCOUNT ON TWITTER FEATURES A PHOTO OF GRASSLEY IN A CORNFIELD, WITH A SENTENCE QUOTING HIM AS SAYING HE “HAS A LOT MORE TO DO FOR IOWA.”

GRASSLEY CELEBRATED HIS 88TH BIRTHDAY ON FRIDAY. HE’S ONE OF SEVEN SENATORS WHO ARE IN THEIR 80S AND GRASSLEY SAYS HIS AGE IS NO REASON TO RETIRE FROM THE SENATE.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S HAD A PHYSICAL, IS HEALTHY AND GOES FOR A RUN BEFORE SUNRISE SIX DAYS A WEEK.