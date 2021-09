SIOUX CITY’S REGIONAL CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU HAS HIRED THEIR FIRST EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.

KRISTI FRANZ WAS RECENTLY RECRUITED FROM INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI AND HAS BEEN ON THE JOB FOR A MONTH NOW:

FRANZ1 OC…………..MY HOME TOWN. :17

FRANZ WILL LEAD THE DEVELOPMENT OF ALL LOCAL TOURISM ACTIVITIES AND WORK TO ATTRACT SPORTS TOURNAMENTS; NATIONAL MEETINGS AND CONVENTIONS, AND BUSINESS AND LEISURE TRAVELERS TO SIOUX CITY.