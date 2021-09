CDC BOOSTER SHOT GUIDANCE FOR PFIZER VACCINE ISSUED

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH HAS FORWARDED INFORMATION ON THE CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL GUIDANCE REGARDING A BOOSTER SHOT FOR PEOPLE VACCINATED WITH PFIZER VACCINE.

THE CDC IS RECOMMENDING A BOOSTER FOR INDIVIDUALS WORKING IN HIGH RISK OCCUPATIONAL AND INSTITUTIONAL SETTINGS,

THE RECOMMENDATION ONLY APPLIES TO PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED PFIZER VACCINE.

IT ALSO INCLUDES THOSE PEOPLE AGE 65 AND OLDER, ALSO RESIDENTS IN LONG-TERM CARE SETTINGS, PEOPLE AGE 50-64 WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS SUCH AS CANCER, DIABETES, LUNG DISEASE, DEMENTIA AND HEART CONDITIONS.

ALSO PEOPLE AGED 18-49 WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

THE LOCAL PFIZER VACCINE SUPPLY IS GOOD AND IS AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT WOODBURY COUNTY AT MEDICAL OFFICES, PHARMACIES, AND SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH.