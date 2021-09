CARLIN SAYS HE WELCOMES CHALLENGE FROM GRASSLEY IN U.S. SENATE RACE

STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY IS STAYING IN THE RACE FOR THE REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATE NOMINATION.

CARLIN SAYS HE’S GLAD INCUMBENT CHUCK GRASSLEY HAS MADE UP HIS MIND ON RUNNING FOR ANOTHER TERM:

CARLIN SAYS THERE IS A CLEAR DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO OF THEM:

CARLIN HAS SPENT THE SUMMER MONTHS CAMPAIGNING AROUND THE STATE, AND SAYS HIS NAME RECOGNITION IS GROWING ON THE OTHER SIDE OF IOWA:

HE SAYS GRASSLEY’S AGE, HE’S 88 NOW, COULD BE AN ISSUE TO SOME VOTERS.

CARLIN SPOKE TO AROUND TWO DOZEN STUDENTS FRIDAY IN A TOWN HALL FORUM AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.