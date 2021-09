STAFF CHANGES AT LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER

TRACY BENNETT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SIOUX CITY’S LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER AND BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER.

SHE SUCCEEDS THE LATE MIKE MCCORMICK.

BENNETT WILL OVERSEE THE CENTER’S DAILY OPERATIONS, PRODUCE SUNDAY AND WEEKDAY PROGRAMS AND DEVELOP COMMUNITY OUTREACH AND PARTNERSHIPS.

SARA OLSON HAS BEEN NAMED ASSISTANT DIRECTOR AND JOINED THE CENTER IN AUGUST OF 2015.

JOE HLAS HAS BEEN NAMED FACILITIES MANAGER AND WILL OVERSEE ALL REPAIRS AND MAINTENANCE AT THE CENTER.