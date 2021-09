SHELDON MAN SENTENCED IN DEATH OF INFANT DAUGHTER

A SHELDON, IOWA MAN WILL SPEND UP TO FIVE YEARS IN PRISON FOR THE JULY 2020 DEATH OF HIS INFANT DAUGHTER.

TWENTY-YEAR-OLD LAWRENCE RUOTOLO, JUNIOR WAS SENTENCED IN O’BRIEN COUNTY AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT SAYS RUOTOLO WAS WATCHING THE FIVE-MONTH-OLD GIRL WHEN SHE STARTING SCREAMING AND CRYING.

INVESTIGATORS SAY HE LOST HIS TEMPER AND ASSAULTED HER.

HIS DAUGHTER BECAME UNRESPONSIVE AND DIED FOUR DAYS LATER IN A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

THE GIRL’S MOTHER, 21-YEAR-OLD BRITTANEE BAKER, WAS REPORTEDLY SLEEPING DURING THE ASSAULT AND IS ACCUSED OF LYING TO COVER FOR RUOTOLO.