AIR MUSEUM SELECTED FOR NATIONAL ASSESSMENT

SIOUX CITY’S MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION HAS BEEN SELECTED FOR AN ASSESSMENT BY THE AMERICAN ALLIANCE OF MUSEUMS.

JIM BERT, WHO HAS DIRECTED SEVERAL AVIATION MUSEUMS IN THE COUNTRY, IS CONDUCTING THE REVIEW OF THE FACILITY:

FOLLOWING HIS ASSESSMENT, BERT THEN WRITES A REPORT ON WHAT HE HAS FOUND AT THE FACILITY:

THE AIR MUSEUM IS ONE OF 90 OTHER MUSEUMS SELECTED FOR THE 2021 REVIEW.

BERT SAYS HE WILL FINISH HIS REPORT WITHIN FOUR WEEKS AFTER HIS VISIT.

SINCE ITS CREATION IN 1981, THE MAP PROGRAM HAS SERVED OVER 5,000 MUSEUMS.

THE AIR MUSEUM IS LOCATED AT 2600 EXPEDITION COURT NEAR THE AIRPORT AND IS OPEN FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS FROM NOON UNTIL 4 P.M.