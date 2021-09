SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS BEGIN MASK MANDATE FOR SCHOOL BUS RIDERS

BEGINNING TOMORROW (THURSDAY), THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL IMPLEMENT A MASK MANDATE ON DISTRICT SCHOOL BUSES.

A STATEMENT BY THE DISTRICT SAYS IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE AND FEDERAL GUIDANCE. ALL STUDENTS AND DRIVERS WILL BE EXPECTED TO WEAR A MASK WHILE TRAVELING ON OUR SCHOOL BUSES, EVEN THOUGH THERE IS NO MASK MANDATE IN PLACE FOR OUR SCHOOL BUILDINGS OR SCHOOL EVENTS.

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER DAN GREENWELL SAYS HE FOUND OUT ABOUT THIS TUESDAY NIGHT:

BUSMASK1 OC……FOR THE MASKS. :12

GREENWELL SAYS THE SCHOOL BOARD THOUGHT THIS WOULD BE DISCUSSED AT NEXT MONDAY’S MEETING, BUT THE DISTRICT MOVED AHEAD WITH THE DECISION:

BUSMASK2 OC……AND THE REQUIREMENT. :18

LAST MONDAY THE SCHOOL BOARD DECLINED TO APPROVE A MOTION TO REQUIRE MASKS IN CLASSROOMS.

GREENWELL SAYS IT’S UNUSUAL TO REQUIRE STUDENTS TO WEAR A MASK ON THE BUS BUT NOT IN CLASS:

BUSMASK3 OC……….NOT DOING IT. :24

THE MASK MANDATE INCLUDES EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACTIVITY TRAVEL ON SCHOOL BUSES, AS WELL AS TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM SCHOOL.

THE DISTRICT WILL HAVE SOME DISPOSABLE MASKS AVAILABLE ON BUSES; HOWEVER, EVERY STUDENT WHO RIDES THE SCHOOL BUS SHOULD HAVE THEIR OWN MASK.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT DECLINED TO HAVE ANYONE COMMENT FURTHER ON THE DECISION, SAYING THE NEWS RELEASE EXPLAINS THE GUIDANCE.

PARENTS WERE TO RECEIVE THE MESSAGE FROM THE DISTRICT DURING THE DAY ON WEDNESDAY.

Updated 11:40a.m. 9/22/21