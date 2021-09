NORFOLK COUPLE DIES FROM INJURIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA CRASH

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA COUPLE HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A TWO-VEHICLE CRASH EARLIER THIS MONTH NORTH OF FREEMAN, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 75-YEAR-OLD ALBERT WINGATE DIED SATURDAY AND 74-YEAR-OLD MARILYN WINGATE DIED MONDAY WHEN THEIR CORVETTE COLLIDED HEAD-ON WITH A PICKUP WHICH WAS PULLING AN EMPTY HORSE TRAILER ON U.S. HIGHWAY 81 BACK ON SEPTEMBER 11TH.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE PICKUP DRIVER, WHO WAS NORTHBOUND, ATTEMPTED TO PASS A SEMI-TRAILER TRUCK AND COLLIDED HEAD-ON WITH THE SOUTHBOUND CORVETTE.

THAT DRIVER, 28-YEAR-OLD JACOB LANGLAND OF LAKE PRESTON, SOUTH DAKOTA; SUSTAINED SERIOUS BUT NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS CHARGES ARE PENDING IN THE CRASH INVESTIGATION.