GRASSLEY LEADS IOWA POLL BUT STILL DOESN’T CONFIRM HE’S RUNNING AGAIN

THE LATEST IOWA POLL BY THE DES MOINES REGISTER SHOWS INCUMBENT U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY HAS A BIG LEAD AMONG REGISTERED VOTERS EVEN BEFORE HE HAS DECLARED THAT HE IS RUNNING.

THE IOWA REPUBLICAN LEADS FORMER DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMAN ABBY FINKENAUER 55-TO-37 PERCENT.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE WILL ANNOUNCE WHETHER HE IS RUNNING FOR AN 8TH TERM IN THE SENATE BY NOVEMBER 1ST – A YEAR BEFORE THE ELECTION:

THREE MONTHS AGO, 64 PERCENT OF IOWANS TOLD POLL-TAKERS THEY THOUGHT IT WAS TIME FOR SOMEBODY ELSE TO FILL GRASSLEY’S SEAT.

STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY IS ALSO RUNNING FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR THE U.S. SENATE.

GLENN HURST AND DAVE MUHLBAUER ARE ALSO SEEKING THE DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE NOMINATION.