FIRE DAMAGED A LINE OF GARAGES AND SOME VEHICLES AT A NORTHSIDE APARTMENT COMPLEX IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE AND FLAMES COMING THE CONNECTED GARAGES AT THE BARRINGTON PARK APARTMENTS AT 3634 GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD AROUND 7:30 P.M.

A VEHICLE ACROSS FROM THE STRUCTURE ALSO CAUGHT FIRE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.