CLEAN UP REPAIRS CONTINUE AFTER VERMILLION HIGH SCHOOL FIRE

STUDENTS AT VERMILLION HIGH SCHOOL ARE LEARNING VIRTUALLY THIS WEEK FOLLOWING LAST WEEKS FIRE IN THEIR BUILDING.

SUPERINTENDENT DAMON ALVEY SAYS CLEAN UP IS CONTINUING IN THE AREA DAMAGED BY THE FIRE IN THE CHEMISTRY LAB STORAGE AREA:

ALVEY SAYS THE STORAGE CLOSET WAS DESIGNED TO LIMIT DAMAGE IN CASE OF A FIRE:

BECAUSE OF THE DAMAGE AND CLEAN UP, STUDENTS HAVE BEEN OUT OF THE BUILDING ALL WEEK LEARNING FROM HOME:

ALVEY SAYS THE ENTIRE BUILDING HAD SMOKE DAMAGE FROM THE FIRE.

CLEAN UP INCLUDES NEW CEILING TILES, CARPET AND BOOKS.

HE SAYS MOST OF THE DAMAGES WILL BE COVERED BY INSURANCE.

Jerry Oster WNAX, photo by CBS-14