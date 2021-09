AREA ATTORNEYS RECEIVING CALLS ON VACCINE & MASK MANDATE ISSUES

ATTORNEYS ACROSS THE REGION ARE BEING CONTACTED BY PEOPLE INQUIRING ABOUT WHAT LEGAL ACTION THEY CAN TAKE REGARDING VACCINES, MASK MANDATES AND OTHER PANDEMIC RELATED ISSUES.

RICHARD MOELLER OF THE MOORE, HEFFERNAN LAW FIRM IN SIOUX CITY SAYS HE HAS RECEIVED MANY CALLS ON THOSE ISSUES:

ATTY1 OC……..BE TESTED. :20

MOELLER DOESN’T USUALLY DO THE MANDATE RELATED CASES, BUT IS AN ATTORNEY WHO REPRESENTS CLIENTS IN VACCINE INJURY CASES IN THE UNITED STATES COURT OF FEDERAL CLAIMS:

ATTY2 OC…….KINDS OF VACCINES. :19

THE NATIONAL VACCINE INJURY COMPENSATION PROGRAM INVOLVES LONG TERM INJURY CASES OF SIX MONTHS OR MORE, BUT MOELLER SAYS THE COVID VACCINES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PROGRAM YET:

ATTY3 OC………..IS NOT COVERED. :16

MOELLER SAYS SO FAR HE HASN’T RECEIVED A COVID VACCINE INJURY CLAIM CASE:

ATTY4 OC……….FOR A VACCINE. :27

HE SAYS CURRENT LAW MAKES IT DIFFICULT TO SUE THE MANUFACTURERS OF THE COVID VACCINES:

ATTY5 OC………IMMUNE FROM LAWSUITS. :15

A LIST OF ATTORNEYS IN ALL 50 STATES WHO HAVE EXPRESSED A WILLINGNESS TO ACCEPT VACCINE INJURY CASES IS ON THE U.S. COURTS WEBSITE.

https://ecf.cofc.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/CFC_VaccineAttorneys.pl?fbclid=IwAR0JPUJKoCLFoOsQIDkmDPBa8UAT9wVS7qNWu47XaB8WX0-AGA4_6yZTkS8