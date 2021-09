U.S. SENATORS CAN’T AGREE ON WAR ON TERROR MEMORIAL LOCATION

IOWA U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS THE PROPOSED GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM MEMORIAL IN WASHINGTON, D.C. SHOULD BE BUILT IN A PLACE OF PROMINENCE, NEAR THE MEMORIALS ON THE NATIONAL MALL HONORING SOLDIERS FROM VIETNAM, KOREA AND WORLD WAR II.

ERNST IS URGING SENATORS TO OVERRIDE A 2003 FEDERAL LAW THAT PREVENTS NEW MEMORIALS FROM BEING BUILT IN AN AREA OF THE NATIONAL MALL KNOWN AS THE RESERVE.

MONDAY NIGHT, SENATE DEMOCRATS BLOCKED A VOTE ON ERNST’S PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE CONSTRUCTION ON THE NATIONAL MALL.

SENATOR JOE MANCHIN, A DEMOCRAT FROM WEST VIRGINIA, SAYS ERECTING A MEMORIAL IN D-C TO HONOR SOLDIERS WHO’VE SERVED SINCE 9/11 IS A HIGH PRIORITY, BUT THE 2003 LAW PREVENTS IT FROM BEING LOCATED IN “THE RESERVE” WHERE 17 OTHER MEMORIALS, MONUMENTS AND MUSEUMS ARE LOCATED:

MANCHIN SAYS THE DESERT STORM AND DESERT SHIELD MEMORIAL TO HONOR SOLDIERS WHO FOUGHT IN THE FIRST GULF WAR WILL BE BUILT IN A HIGH PROFILE AREA NEAR THE LINCOLN MEMORIAL, BUT NOT IN THE AREA OF THE MALL THAT’S BEEN DESIGNATED AS THE RESERVE.

