LOCAL WORKFORCE SHORTAGE SOLUTIONS TO BE OFFERED IN WEDNESDAY MORNING ROUNDTABLE

MANY LOCAL EMPLOYERS STILL HAVE THE HELP WANTED SIGNS UP IN AN ATTEMPT TO ADD MORE EMPLOYEES.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT WILL HOST A ROUNDTABLE IN SIOUX CITY ON WEDNESDAY MORNING TO PARTNER WITH BUSINESSES IN ADDRESSING THAT SHORTAGE.

KATHY LEGGETT WILL BE ONE OF THE PRESENTERS AND SAYS THERE ARE VARIOUS REASONS SOME PEOPLE AREN’T GOING BACK TO WORK:

THE ROUNDTABLE AT WESTERN IOWA TECH IS GEARED TO HELP EMPLOYERS DEAL WITH THOSE CHALLENGES:

HIGHER WAGES ARE ALSO A DRIVING FORCE IN ATTRACTING NEW WORKERS AND LEGGETT SAYS THAT IS INCREASING THE HIRING COMPETITION:

THE EVENT IS FREE TO ATTEND AT WESTERN IOWA TECH FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 9.A.M. WEDNESDAY.

YOU MAY REGISTER ONLINE AT FUTURE READY IOWA DOT GOV.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workforce-roundtable-sioux-city-tickets-169326553279