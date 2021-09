IOWANS GIVEN BIDEN LOW RATINGS IN NEW DES MOINES REGISTER POLL

FEWER THAN ONE THIRD OF IOWANS APPROVE OF HOW JOE BIDEN IS DOING AS PRESIDENT, A STEEP DROP FROM EARLIER THIS YEAR.

THE LATEST DES MOINES REGISTER/MEDIACOM IOWA POLL SHOWS JUST THIRTY-ONE PERCENT OF IOWANS APPROVE OF HOW BIDEN IS HANDLING HIS JOB, WHILE 62% DISAPPROVE AND 7% ARE NOT SURE.

THAT’S A 12 PERCENTAGE POINT DROP FROM JUNE.

BIDEN’S JOB APPROVAL RATING IS LOWER THAN FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S WORST SHOWING IN THE IOWA POLL, WHICH WAS 35%.

JUST 22% OF IOWANS APPROVE OF BIDEN’S HANDLING OF AFGHANISTAN, WHILE 69% DISAPPROVE, HIS WORST RATING OUT OF SEVERAL POLICY AREAS ASKED IN THE POLL.

BIDEN’S HANDLING OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HIS HIGHEST AREA OF APPROVAL IN EARLIER POLLS, HAS SHARPLY FALLEN.

NOW, ONLY 36% OF IOWANS APPROVE OF THE WAY BIDEN IS HANDLING THE PANDEMIC, WHILE 60% DISAPPROVE.

THAT’S DOWN 17 POINTS FROM 53% APPROVAL IN JUNE.

THE POLL OF 805 IOWA ADULTS WAS CONDUCTED SEPTEMBER 12TH THROUGH 15TH BY SELZER & CO. IT HAS A MARGIN OF ERROR OF 3.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS.