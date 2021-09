CLAY COUNTY FAIR SETS SEVERAL RECORDS

ORGANIZERS OF THE RECENTLY COMPLETED CLAY COUNTY FAIR IN SPENCER ARE CALLING THIS YEAR’S EVENT A SUCCESS.

C-E-O JEREMY PARSONS SAYS FAIRGOERS SPENT AN ALL-TIME RECORD OF TWO-POINT-53-MILLION DOLLARS ON FOOD, BEVERAGES AND CARNIVAL RIDES.

OVERALL ATTENDANCE THIS YEAR WAS 277-THOUSAND-389 — ABOUT 20-THOUSAND FEWER VISITORS THAN THE 2019 CLAY COUNTY FAIR.

AMUSEMENT RIDES SET SINGLE-DAY RECORDS EIGHT TIMES THIS YEAR.

THE MORE THAN 150 AGRICULTURE-RELATED EXHIBITORS MAKE IT THE LARGEST FARM MACHINERY AND AG EQUIPMENT SHOW OF ANY FAIR IN THE COUNTRY.