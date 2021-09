BLOOD DONORS NEEDED NOW ACROSS TRI-STATE REGION

THERE’S A SHORTAGE IN AVAILABLE BLOOD SUPPLY FOR PATIENTS ACROSS THE TRI-STATE AREA

CLAIRE DEROIN OF SIOUX CITY’S LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER, SAYS SUPPLIES HAVE TAKEN A HEAVY HIT IN RECENT DAYS AFTER MULTIPLE HOSPITALS IN CENTRAL IOWA PERFORMED TRANSFUSIONS ON SEVERAL PATIENTS:

CLAIRE1 OC….SCARY PLACE :17

A FIVE-DAY SUPPLY OF ANY GIVEN BLOOD TYPE IS CONSIDERED IDEAL, BUT DEROIN SAYS IT’S UNCOMMON TO HAVE THAT MUCH IN STOCK. SUPPLIES ARE NOW DANGEROUSLY LOW.

CLAIRE2 OC….IF YOU CAN :17

SHE SAYS ALL BLOOD TYPES ARE WELCOME.

CLAIRE3 OC….BLOOD CELLS :14

LIFESERVE PROVIDES BLOOD AND BLOOD PRODUCTS TO 120 HOSPITALS IN IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

UNDER A NEW PROGRAM CALLED “THANK THE DONOR,” SOME BLOOD DONORS MAY LATER RECEIVE NOTES FROM THE PATIENTS WHOSE LIVES THEY HELPED TO SAVE.