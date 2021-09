BERESFORD MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE CHILD SEX CRIMES

A BERESFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS FACING SEXUAL ASSAULT AND CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES IN UNION COUNTY FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION BY BERESFORD POLICE AND THE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE.

30-YEAR-OLD MARK CORNISH IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE RAPE OF A MINOR, SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR AND 39 COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT CORNISH ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED A CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF 5 AND EXCHANGED SEXUALLY EXPLICIT PHOTOS WITH A 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO HAD BEEN A SITTER FOR HIS TWO YOUNG CHILDREN.

HE WAS ALSO FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF NUMEROUS SEXUALLY EXPLICIT PHOTOS AND VIDEOS OF YOUNG CHILDREN.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT AN EMPLOYEE OF THE FAMILY DOLLAR STORE IN BERESFORD NOTICED CORNISH HAVING FLIRTATIOUS CONDUCT WITH THE 13-YEAR-OLD IN THE STORE AND TIPPED POLICE.

THAT LED TO THE INVESTIGATION AND CORNISH’S EVENTUAL ARREST.

HE HAS A COURT DATE SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY.