TRI-STATE GOVERNORS SEND LETTER TO BIDEN ON BORDER CRISIS

TWENTY-SIX REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS, INCLUDING FROM OUR TRI-STATE AREA, HAVE SENT A JOINT LETTER URGING PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN TO MEET WITH THEM TO DISCUSS THE CRISIS AT THE U.S. SOUTHERN BORDER.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CONTINUES TO IGNORE WHAT HAS BECOME AN ESCALATING CRISIS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION:

LETTER3 OC…..DEAL WITH THIS. :27

LAST YEAR AT THIS TIME 273,000 PEOPLE HAD TRIED TO CROSS ILLEGALLY, SO THIS YEAR’S NUMBER IS FIVE TIMES GREATER.

RICKETTS SAYS MANY OF THOSE COMING ACROSS THE BORDER ALSO HAVE HEALTH ISSUES:

LETTER4 OC…….FROM COVID. :10

THE LETTER STATES THAT DRUG CARTELS AND TRAFFICKERS ARE MAKING $14 MILLION A DAY MOVING PEOPLE ILLEGALLY ACROSS THE BORDER.

NEARLY 10,500 POUNDS OF FENTANYL HAVE BEEN SEIZED THIS FISCAL YEAR, MORE THAN THE LAST THREE YEARS COMBINED.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS OF IOWA AND KRISTI NOEM OF SOUTH DAKOTA ALSO SIGNED THE LETTER.