A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS A BRAND NEW PICK-UP TRUCK AFTER WINNING THE GRAND PRIZE IN A NATIONAL PROMOTION.

TERRY ROSE RECEIVED THE KEYS TO A BRAND NEW RAM 1500 TRUCK VALUED AT $48,000 DURING A PRIZE CEREMONY AT THE SIOUX CITY MENARDS HOME IMPROVEMENT STORE ON GORDON DRIVE.

ROSE WAS SELECTED AS THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER AFTER REGISTERING FOR THE MENARDS JULY SWEEPSTAKES PROMOTION AND WAS AWARDED THE VEHICLE ON BEHALF OF MENARDS AND ONE OF ITS VENDORS, SYLVANIA LIGHT BULBS.