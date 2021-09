SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN CAR VANDALISM SPREE

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY DAMAGING SEVERAL CARS NEAR AN APARTMENT BUILDING IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET THIS (MON.) MORNING.

30-YEAR-OLD HAGOS MENGSTEAB OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED HIM WITH 8 COUNTS OF 4TH DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

POLICE SAY MENGSTEAB, WHO SHOWED SIGNS OF INTOXICATION, WAS INVOLVED IN AN ARGUMENT WITH ANOTHER MALE AND THEN STARTED DENTING CARS AND BREAKING THEIR WINDOWS BY THROWING ROCKS AT THEM.

THE OTHER MALE WAS NOT INVOLVED IN CAUSING DAMAGE AND WAS NOT CHARGED.

THE INITIAL ESTIMATE OF TOTAL DAMAGE TO THE VEHICLES IS $2,800.