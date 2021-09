NEBRASKA RAMPS UP SUICIDE PREVENTION EFFORTS

THIS IS SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH AND THE STATE OF NEBRASKA HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN TO EDUCATE PEOPLE ON WARNING SIGNS TO WATCH FOR THAT COULD INDICATE THAT SOMEONE IS CONSIDERING ENDING THEIR LIFE.

SHERI DAWSON IS THE DIRECTOR OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH FOR THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES:

SUICIDE1 OC……..HELP IS AVAILABLE. :18

DAWSON SAYS EVERYONE SHOULD TAKE Q-P-R TRAINING WHICH HELPS IN TALKING WITH SOMEONE WHO MAY BE THINKING ABOUT SUICIDE:

SUICIDE2 OC………GET THEM TO HELP. :23

JULIA HEBENSTREIT IS DIRECTOR OF THE KIM FOUNDATION IN NEBRASKA, AND SAYS THERE ARE SPECIFIC WARNING SIGNS TO LOOK FOR:

SUICIDE3 OC…….DIFFERENT WAYS. :21

ANYONE NEEDING HELP MAY CALL THE NEBRASKA SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE AT 1-800-273-TALK (8255).