NEBRASKA HAS LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN U.S.

NEBRASKA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HAS DROPPED TO 2.2%, THE LOWEST RECORDED LEVEL IN STATE HISTORY.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING “THERE’S NEVER BEEN A BETTER TIME TO FIND A JOB IN NEBRASKA”.

HE ADDED THAT “WITH TENS OF THOUSANDS OF OPENINGS, NEBRASKANS AND PEOPLE ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE A CHANCE TO FIND THE OPPORTUNITY OF THEIR DREAMS HERE IN THE GOOD LIFE”.

THE STATE’S LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION IS 68.4%, TRAILING NORTH AND SOUTH DAKOTA.