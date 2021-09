MILLER TO SEEK NEW TERM AS IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL

THE LONGEST SERVING STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL IN AMERICA IS RUNNING FOR ANOTHER TERM.

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER ANNOUNCED SUNDAY THAT HE WILL SEEK AN 11TH TERM IN OFFICE.

THE 77-YEAR-OLD DEMOCRAT FIRST RAN IN 1974, BUT LOST TO REPUBLICAN RICHARD TURNER.

MILLER THEN DEFEATED TURNER IN THE 1978 ELECTION AND SERVED UNTIL HE RAN UNSUCCESSFULLY FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR IN 1990.

MILLER SPENT FOUR YEARS IN PRIVATE PRACTICE AND THEN WAS RE-ELECTED AS ATTORNEY GENERAL, A POSITION HE HAS HELD EVER SINCE.