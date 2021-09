IOWA REDISTRICTING MEETINGS BEGIN

THE FIRST VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED NEW LEGISLATIVE BOUNDARIES FOR IOWA WILL BE HELD TONIGHT (MONDAY) FROM 7:00 TO 9:30 P.M.

THE LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY DREW NEW BOUNDARIES FOR IOWA’S LEGISLATIVE AND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS TO REALIGN WITH THE 2020 CENSUS DATA.

THERE WILL BE ANOTHER “VIRTUAL” PUBLIC HEARING TUESDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 3 P.M. AND A THIRD PUBLIC HEARING ON WEDNESDAY FROM 6 TO 8:30 P.M.

INFORMATION ON HOW TO JOIN THE PUBLIC HEARINGS IS ON THE IOWA LEGISLATURE’S WEBSITE.