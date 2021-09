HAWARDEN MAN JAILED AFTER CRASHING HIS PICKUP TRUCK

A HAWARDEN, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER CRASHING HIS PICKUP TRUCK EARLY MONDAY.

18-YEAR-OLD ALLAN TOPETE-GUAVARA IS CHARGED WITH OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED AND RECKLESS DRIVING.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS TOPETE-GUAVARA WAS DRIVING SOUTH ON BUCHANAN AVENUE JUST AFTER 2 A.M. WHEN HE LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE, CROSSED THE NORTHBOUND LANE, ENTERED THE EAST DITCH AND CAME TO REST A CORN FIELD TWO MILES SOUTH OF HAWARDEN.

THE DRIVER WAS NOT INJURED BUT HIS PICKUP SUSTAINED AROUND $20,000 IN DAMAGE.

DEPUTIES AT THE SCENE SUSPECTED THAT TOPETE-GUAVARA WAS UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE SIOUX COUNTY JAIL.