FREEDOM BALL TO RAISE FUNDS FOR SIOUXLAND VETERANS PARK CENTER

YOU CAN DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY ON OCTOBER 15TH TO HELP COMPLETE THE SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

FREEDOM PARK BOARD VICE PRESIDENT SAYS THAT’S THE NIGHT OF THE FIRST ANNUAL FREEDOM BALL AT THE SOUTH SIOUX MARRIOTT RIVERFRONT HOTEL:

JOE AND RENEE KRUSE ARE THE PRESENTING SPONSORS FOR THE FREEDOM BALL:

THE INTERIOR OF THE FREEDOM PARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER WILL BE FINISHED THIS FALL, PROVIDING A BLANK SLATE FOR FUTURE MILITARY VETERANS EXHIBITS.

MILLER SAYS FUNDRAISING EFFORTS ARE CONTINUING SO THE EXHIBITS AND DISPLAYS CAN BE CUSTOM-CREATED:

A SILENT AND LIVE AUCTION WILL TAKE PLACE DURING THE EVENT FEATURING UNIQUE WORKS CREATED BY LOCAL SIOUXLAND ARTISTS.

YOU MAY ORDER TICKETS AND CHECK OUT THE AUCTION ITEMS ONLINE AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK DOT ORG.