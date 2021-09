SUSPECT CHARGED WITH TERRORISM FOR WESTSIDE SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT

AN 18-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A SHOOTING THURSDAY EVENING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

JALOND HILLS IS CHARGED WITH TERRORISM, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, AND TWO DRUG POSSESSION COUNTS.

OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL IN THE 700 BLOCK OF CENTER STREET AROUND 5:20 P.M. WHERE A CAR OCCUPIED BY A MAN, WOMAN, AND CHILDREN AGES 4 AND 6 YEARS OLD WAS SHOT AT BY OCCUPANTS OF ANOTHER VEHICLE THAT HAD FOLLOWED IT TO A RESIDENCE.

THEY WERE NOT INJURED.

POLICE WERE GIVEN A DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECTS AND THEIR VEHICLE, AND A FEW MINUTES LATER THAT VEHICLE WAS STOPPED AT WEST 4TH AND WESLEY PARKWAY AND THE SUSPECTS WERE DETAINED.

THE DRIVER, 19 YEAR OLD CHARLES SULLY OF SIOUX CITY, WAS CHARGED WITH NO CAR INSURANCE, BUT WAS NOT CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING.

HILLS IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $27-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.