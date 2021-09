NOEM AFFIRMS THREAT TO SUE BIDEN OVER VACCINE MANDATES

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS MAKING HER OPINION ON VACCINE MANDATES CLEAR.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR WROTE AN OP-ED FOR USA TODAY YESTERDAY, REPEATING A THREAT TO SUE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IF VACCINE MANDATES ARE PUT IN PLACE.

NOEM INCLUDED ACCUSATIONS THAT THE ADMINISTRATION HAS “NO BUSINESS FORCING VACCINATIONS” ON PEOPLE, WRITING THAT THE POWER TO MANDATE PUBLIC HEALTH RESPONSES COMES IN THE DOMAIN OF THE STATES.

BIDEN ANNOUNCED A VACCINE MANDATE LAST WEEK FOR EMPLOYEES OF BUSINESSES WITH 100 OR MORE WORKERS.