MILLER TO RUN FOR IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE

LINN COUNTY AUDITOR JOEL MILLER HAS MADE IT OFFICIAL THAT HE IS RUNNING FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION TO BE IOWA’S NEXT SECRETARY OF STATE.

MILLER MADE NATIONAL HEADLINES DURING THE 2020 ELECTION WHEN HE WAS SUED BY THE REPUBLICAN PARTY FOR SENDING OUT ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST FORMS LISTING THE VOTER’S NAME BIRTHDATE AND VOTER I.D. PIN NUMBER.

MILLER HAS SERVED AS LINN COUNTY AUDITOR SINCE 2007:

JMILLER4 OC………14 PLUS YEARS. :08

MILLER PREVIOUSLY SERVED ON THE ROBINS CITY COUNCIL FOR 4 YEARS PRIOR TO BEING ELECTED TO A TWO-YEAR TERM AS MAYOR.

HE GREW UP ON A DAIRY FARM OUTSIDE OF INDEPENDENCE, IOWA.