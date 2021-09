LANDRUM SENTENCED TO LIFE PLUS 25 YEARS IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON PLUS AN ADDITIONAL 25 YEARS FOR THE STABBING DEATH LAST SEPTEMBER OF 37-YEAR-OLD SALAHADIN ADEM AND THE WOUNDING OF ADEM’S FIANCE, 44-YEAR-OLD NATASHA DRAPPEAUX.

A JURY HAD CONVICTED 55-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL LANDRUM OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN ADEM’S DEATH AND THE ATTEMPTED MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY FOR INJURING DRAPPEAUX.

JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN SENTENCED LANDRUM TO LIFE IN PRISON WITHOUT PAROLE ON THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE, 25-YEARS FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND 15 YEARS FOR WILLFUL INJURY.

HE ORDERED THE LAST TWO COUNTS TO BE SERVED TOGETHER CONCURRENTLY, BUT CONSECUTIVE TO THE THE LIFE SENTENCE BECAUSE THERE WERE TWO VICTIMS IN THE CASE.

ADEM’S SISTER YASMINE READ A VICTIM’S IMPACT STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE FAMILY:

JUDGE ANDREASEN DENIED DEFENSE ATTORNEY BILLY OYADARE’S (OH-YUH-DAR-EES) MOTIONS FOR A NEW TRIAL OR ARREST OF JUDGMENT