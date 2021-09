SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN STABBING OF HIS TWO BROTHERS

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN THE ALLEGED STABBING OF HIS TWO BROTHERS AT THEIR RIVERSIDE HOME WEDNESDAY EVENING.

28-YEAR-OLD ARMANDO VALERIO IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY AND TWO COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT.

POLICE RECORDS SHOW THAT VALERIO GOT INTO A VERBAL DISPUTE WITH HIS TWO ADULT BROTHERS THAT LIVE WITH HIM AT 2024 BOISE STREET.

VALERIO ALLEGEDLY STABBED AARON STEPHENS IN THE JAW BELOW HIS RIGHT EAR AND IN THE STOMACH WITH A 5 AND A HALF INCH SERRATED KNIFE.

HE THEN ALLEGEDLY STABBED NATHEN VALERIO IN HIS LEFT SHOULDER.

POLICE SAY THE PUNCTURE WOUNDS WERE NOT DEEP ENOUGH TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY.

ARMANDO VALERIO IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20,000 BOND.