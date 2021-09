PROGRESS CONTINUES ON LEWIS & CLARK WATER PIPELINE

THERE’S BEEN MAJOR PROGRESS IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE LEWIS & CLARK REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TROY LARSON SAYS THE FINAL SECTION OF PIPE BETWEEN BERESFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA AND SIOUX CENTER, IOWA WAS LAID THIS WEEK:

LARSON SAYS THERE IS STILL MORE WORK THAT HAS TO BE DONE BEFORE WATER IS FLOWING THROUGH THAT PIPE:

THERE ARE STILL A FEW MORE MEMBER CITIES TO BRING ONLINE:

THE SYSTEM PIPES WATER TO TOWNS AND CITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA, IOWA AND MINNESOTA FROM WELLS NEAR THE MISSOURI RIVER SOUTH OF VERMILLION.

