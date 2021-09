NINE CANDIDATES FILE TO RUN FOR 3 CITY SCHOOL BOARD SEATS

THERE ARE THREE SEATS COMING OPEN ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.AND ON NOVEMBER 2ND, RESIDENTS WILL CHOOSE FROM NINE CANDIDATES TO FILL THOSE OPEN SPOTS.

THE TERMS OF BOARD PRESIDENT PERLA ALACON-FLORY AND MEMBERS JEREMY SAINT AND RON COLLING ARE EXPIRING.

ALARCON-FLORY IS THE ONLY INCUMBENT WHO HAS FILED TO RUN FOR ANOTHER TERM.

ALSO FILING TO RUN ARE SHAUN BROYHILL, WHO PREVIOUSLY RAN FOR THE BOARD, ALONG WITH ARTHUR BAKER, MICHAEL BUSHBY, JAN GEORGE, AMANDA GIBSON, CHAD KRASTEL, BOB MICHAELSON AND JOSHUA POTTER.