IOWA 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT COULD CHANGE UNDER NEW PROPOSAL

THE IOWA REDISTRICTING PLAN THE NONPARTISAN LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY PRESENTED TO STATE LAWMAKERS THURSDAY MORNING WOULD EXPAND THE AREA FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA REPRESENTS FROM 39 TO 44 COUNTIES.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

4THD OC………BEING REGISTERED REPUBLICANS. :35

DONALD TRUMP WON THE 44 COUNTIES THAT WOULD BE INCLUDED IN THE PROPOSED FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT BY A MORE THAN 30 PERCENT MARGIN.